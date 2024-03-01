"All publicity is good publicity" - Adin Ross responds to Jynxzi and MoistCr1TiKaL's take on Kick having the "worst" culture

Adin Ross has responded to fellow content creators Nicholas "Jynxzi" and Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL's" recent comments about Kick. For context, on February 28, 2024, a 58-second clip went viral on X, in which Jynxzi and MoistCr1TiKaL discussed the streaming culture prevalent on the Stake-backed platform.

During their conversation, the Rainbow Six Siege personality mentioned some contentious content being broadcast on Kick, such as "crime and illegal activity." According to Nicholas, the platform's culture needed to change:

"Yeah, I think Kick's best play would be to fix that s**t and create their own, kind of, culture. Because right now that have a culture, but it's kind of sad."

MoistCr1TiKaL concurred with Jynxzi's sentiments, stating that Kick had the "worst" culture:

"It's the worst one you can have."

Adin Ross reacted to the Twitch stars' clip during a livestream on March 1, 2024. The Florida native drew parallels with the content livestreamed on the Amazon-owned platform several years ago, claiming that new platforms will not be "100% amazing." He said:

"Jynxzi and Cr1TiKaL - if you guys saw what Twitch was seven years ago, you would be like, 'What the f**k.' Every new platform from the beginning is not going to be 100% amazing, bro!"

Commenting on controversial personalities on Kick, Adin Ross remarked:

"Obviously, Eddie keeps those motherf**kers around because right now they are technically... all publicity is good publicity, bro. So right now, I agree, we don't need to have certain streamers doing certain things. But hey, that's the way it is right now and I can't do anything about it."

"Without me, there's no Kick" - Adin Ross defends Kick as Jynxzi and MoistCr1TiKaL say the platform has the "worst" culture

Adin Ross continued the conversation, stating that Kick was "working" and mentioning the recently implemented Kick Creator Incentive Program. He elaborated:

"What I can tell you is - Kick is working. What about all the other creators, the small creators, that are actually putting in working hours and getting paid 90 something percent of their revenue? It's working for them."

The 23-year-old then defended the Kick community, stating:

"The community here is amazing because there's a lot of people that just know how to show love and stuff. And there's also people that chase hype and stuff."

Adin Ross also discussed his contributions to the livestreaming platform, claiming that without his community, Kick would not exist:

"But, you know, at the end of the day, bro, I worked really, really hard to get Kick working and s**t. Without my community, without me, there's no Kick. Right? So, I don't like this. It's a subliminal diss in a way towards me because it could've been cleared up, like, it's not towards Adin."

He added:

"Because everyone when they think Kick, they think Adin. You don't f**king... you might think the violence and s**t, but you think me! It's my s**t! You know what I mean? So, I don't really f**k with this at all!"

Fans react to Adin Ross' response

The indefinitely banned Twitch streamer's response to Jynxzi and MoistCr1TiKaL has received a lot of attention on X. Here's what fans commented:

X user @Imdrww wrote that Adin Ross "sounds obsessed with himself." Meanwhile, user @xqevolve believed Twitch was "worse" than Kick.