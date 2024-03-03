"Bro doesn't even know the name": Fans react as Adin Ross claims he owns part of AC Milan

During a recent stream on Kick, Adin Ross revealed that he owns "a very small percent" of the soccer club AC Milan. However, the streamer hesitated to state the name of the club, seemingly having forgotten it. Regardless, Adin Ross said that he had bought a share in the ownership for a "couple hundred grand" a few years ago.

However, netizens seemed skeptical of the Kick streamer's claim, with one user pointing out that the streamer did not seem even to know the name of the club:

"Bro doesn't even know the name for sure smh."

"Blud got 0.2% ownership" - Fans react as Adin Ross claims "a very small percent" of ownership in AC Milan

Adin Ross is known for his investments and clear-minded approach when it comes to finances, even having claimed that he is going to become a "billionaire" before the age of 30. In his recent stream, he talked about his acquisition of a small part of the Italian soccer club AC Milan, which has historically included players like Paolo Maldin and Kaká. Adin stated:

"I have ownership in a soccer team. Very small percent. Forgot what it- it's like AC Milan, I think, or something like that. Milan? I bought in for a few hundred grand, a couple of years ago. Very small percent though. I swear to god, chat. I forgot how I got into it, though."

Noting his lack of surety regarding the name of the club, many users expressed their suspicion towards the claim made by the streamer. Others stated that "no evidence" exists proving such a transaction took place, further adding to the speculation regarding the validity of his claim:

"Blud got 0.2% ownership."

One user, @TheLaztZamurai, gave a breakdown of the potential context behind the purchase and explained how Adin may be an "indirect" owner along with other minority investors like Drake and LeBron James:

Regardless, many fans praised the streamer and expressed their admiration for his financial capabilities and eye for investments:

Meanwhile, Adin Ross recently claimed that KSI's boxing promotion company, Misfits Boxing, was "scared" of him and his Boxing Warehouse events. Misfits Boxing is known for hosting major fights such as the KSI vs Logan Paul bout.

However, this was shot down by KSI, who laughed off the prospect of him being "afraid." Furthermore, he mocked the relatively lesser-known nature of Adin's boxing promotions, asking his audience if anyone even knew the name.