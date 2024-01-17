EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties or TOTGS Player Pick SBC: Best and worst players you can get

The EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties or TOTGS Player Pick SBC is currently available in Ultimate Team, and there are some interesting cards up for grabs. The challenge features selected items from three previously released promos, and they're no longer available in packs. Moreover, the modifier on overall rating means that several low-rated items have been removed from available rewards.

There are certain cards that are perfect rewards to get from the EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties or TOTGS Player Pick SBC. It costs a lot to buy these cards directly from the market (compared to the completion cost of the SBC). Similarly, there are certain items to avoid at all costs as their market valuations have nosedived a lot in recent times.

Best EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties or TOTGS Player Pick SBC rewards

The completion cost of the EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties or TOTGS Player Pick SBC stands at nearly 88,000 coins. While you can always reduce the amount using cards from your own inventory, the main target is to pick a reward that has a higher market valuation.

While there are several such items available in the rewards, here are the key ones you should target:

Kylian Mbappe TOTGS

Erling Haaland Ultimate Dynasties

Federico Valverde Radioactive

Lionel Messi Radioactive

Ferland Mendy Ultimate Dynasties

Theo Hernandez Ultimate Dynasties

Barring Hernandez, all the other items are close to or higher than one million coins in valuation. Mbappe is the most expensive card in EA FC 24 among the options listed, sitting close to five million coins on the market.

All these items are extremely efficient on the meta, making them the perfect additions to your squad. Not only are they rare, but their in-game performances also allow them to stand out over the rest.

Worst EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties or TOTGS Player Pick SBC rewards

While most of the items available in the reward pool have good valuations, some don't. These items have dropped in the power curve, which means that their market prices are lower than what it will cost to complete the SBC:

Christian Eriksen Radioactive

Edouard Mendy Ultimate Dynasties

Luca Zidane Ultimate Dynasties

Mehdi Taremi TOTGS

Marcus Thuram Ultimate Dynasties

Even if you want to try any of these cards, it's best to get them directly from the market.