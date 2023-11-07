EA FC 24 Centurions 100 Upgrade SBC: Best players you can get

The EA FC 24 Centurions 100 Upgrade SBC is one of the most unique resource-item challenges that have been released so far in Ultimate Team. Compared to other resource-item challenges, its requirements are pretty steep, as it needs one 83-rated and one 84-rated squad. The rewards include items that can be incredibly beneficial for all.

The final rewards that players get after completing the challenge will vary depending on their luck. While the pack guarantees Rare Gold Players, they vary across all three rarities - Bronze, Silver, and Gold. The last type is the most valuable in terms of value, but some of the potential items outdo the rest in EA FC 24.

Which are the best players to get from the EA FC 24 Centurions 100 Upgrade SBC?

The reward pack one gets after completing the EA FC 24 Centurions 100 Upgrade SBC includes 40 Rare Gold Players. This is guaranteed for all, but the receivable items will vary depending on the community's luck. As there is no minimum restriction on the overalls of the rewards, some of the packs could be quite poor.

Here are the best possible cards that players can hope to find from the EA FC 24 Centurions 100 Upgrade SBC:

Kylian Mbappe

Kevin De Bruyne Centurions

Aitana Bonmati Centurions

Vinicius

Caroline Graham Hansen

Jamal Musiala Centurions

The three Centurions items are the top picks when it comes to Team 2. These are the best cards that you can hope to find as part of the ongoing promo. Not only are they expensive, but they're also extremely rare to find.

The three other cards, led by Kylian Mbappe, can be found in packs throughout the year, but they're also very rare. Naturally, the prices of all these items tend to be relatively high.

Moreover, all these cards have excellent stats and well-rounded performances on the game's meta. This makes them a must-have for players who often spend a lot of coins to acquire such stars for their respective squads.

The EA FC 24 Centurions 100 Upgrade SBC will cost about 60,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. Finding one of the six items mentioned above is the best potential return that you can hope for.