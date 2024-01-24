EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees: Who's the favorite to win the best player for January?

The EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees for the month of January have been announced, and players can cast their votes to choose the winner. The full list of nominees includes five names, and all of them have justified claim to the award. The one coming on top will be rewarded with a special card in Ultimate Team that can then be unlocked by the community.

As of now, the results remain unknown, with the voting having just started. That said, it will be up to the community to decide who wins from the EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees for January. Interestingly, Artem Dobvyk has once again made it to the list; he earlier won the prestigious award in December.

EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees for January

The five nominees have been selected based on their performances throughout the month of January, and only La Liga matches have been considered.

Here are the five who have managed to beat their remaining counterparts:

Dani Carvajal

Isco

Ferran Torres

Kirian Rodriguez

Antem Dobvyk

Out of the five, only Dobvyk has been nominated previously (and also managed to win in December). While the remaining four have got their first nominations, fans will certainly expect a duel between Ferran Torres of Barcelona and Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid. Incidentally, Isco has also managed to revive his old form for new club Real Betis.

How to vote for the EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees (January 2024)?

The announcement of the five EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees has officially started the voting process as well. Casting the vote is a pretty easy step, and is open to the full community and not just those who play Ultimate Team.

Go to the official website by clicking on this link.

This page contains the names and details of all five footballers who have been nominated.

You can now vote for the footballer you want, and doing so will show you the monthly stats of that person.

Click on the vote again, and your vote will be cast.

That's all you have to do to cast your votes, and it will be interesting to find out who manages to win the best player's award for January 2024.