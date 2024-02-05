EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance (February 6): When are the servers coming back?

The EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance will take place later tomorrow, February 6, according to EA Sports. Very few predicted this since no updates were released recently. However, fans will have to cease their gaming sessions tomorrow, as the servers are going to be brought down for maintenance. EA Sports has already put up a tweet on X to inform the community about its intentions.

During the maintenance, a lot of the modes will be affected and won't be available for the players to access. Thankfully, knowing when it will start and end will certainly help gamers jump back in once the servers are online again.

When will the EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance (February 86) will start?

There's some confusion regarding when the maintenance will start and end. The official tweet hasn't clearly stated whether the mentioned times are in am or pm. That said, every maintenance so far has taken place in the morning. Hence, the upcoming maintenance should begin at 8:30 am UK time on February 6.

Alternatively, there's a chance for the maintenance to begin at 8:30 pm at night as well, but that seems rather unlikely. Do note that matchmaking will cease operations at 8 am/8 pm UK time, which is 30 minutes prior to when the maintenance will commence.

When will the EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance (February 6) end?

The upcoming maintenance is scheduled to be a one-hour affair and end at 9:30 am UK time. There's always a chance for it to get delayed slightly, in which case, it will start and end later. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and EA Sports for all such updates.

Which game modes will be affected during the EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance (February 6)?

All game modes that require connection to EA's servers will be affected as matchmaking will be stopped. This also means that popular ones, like the Ultimate Team mode, will be inaccessible when the server maintenance takes place.