Fallout 4 Next-gen Update is charging money from PS Plus users

If you're trying to pick up the Fallout 4 Next-gen Update as a PS Plus Subscriber, you might be met with a rather unwelcome surprise. The new free update adds a bunch of fresh goodies for a new romp through post-apocalyptic Boston, but it is not so "free" for those who own it through PS Plus.

It's a bug according to Bethesda, and probably "bad trouble" according to Easy Pete. Not to worry, though, because it's a temporary glitch, and the publishers are working on it as we speak.

PS Plus Subscribers can't get the Fallout 4 Next-gen Update for free due to an unintentional bug

Fallout 4 Next-gen update is demanding money from PS Plus users (Image via PlayStation Store)

Fallout 4 Next-gen update is the latest stop on the hype train initiated by Amazon's Fallout TV series. With over 50 gigabytes of download size, this upgrade will add a bunch of bonus Creation Club Content, as well as a new Performance mode, for free.

Technically, all the prerequisites you need to clear to be eligible for this upgrade are owning the base game. With PS Plus, PlayStation's subscription model to rival the Game Pass, you also technically "own" the game - meaning there's no reason you need to pay to get the Fallout 4 Next-gen update.

Right now, you can only download the update on PlayStation if you own Fallout 4 (base game or GOTY Edition). For PS Plus owners - who are supposed to get the game as part of the catalog - the store page is slapping a full price tag on the game.

In this midst of the confusion, a representative from Bethesda has provided some clarification on the official Bethesda Discord server, saying:

"PS5 Upgrade should be available for you if you OWN Fallout 4 on the PSN account. Still looking into this for the PS+ users!"

This is not exactly the first time this misfortune has befallen PS Plus subscribers. A few years ago, a similar thing happened with Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, the PS5 facelift of the classic title.

You need not actually spend money to buy the game as a PS Plus owner. The issue will likely be resolved soon enough. Till then, you can read the patch notes on Fallout 4 Next-gen update to peruse the new freebies.