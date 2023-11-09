Honkai Star Rail 1.4 comes to a close in a few days, with the 1.5 version update bringing in newer characters, events, and quality-of-life improvements. As a way to help players better prepare for the upcoming banner changes, developer HoYoverse has stealthily released a new redemption code that offers a chance to claim 50 free Stellar Jades.

Read on to learn more about the code and how to redeem it.

HoYoverse releases a new redemption code for Honkai Star Rail 1.4

The unique Honkai Star Rail 1.4 code in question is KBQBEP3L8823. It contains the following items:

10,000 Credits

50 Stellar Jade

As usual, be sure to make haste when redeeming codes for the game, as they are known to expire within a few short days of release. Furthermore, codes cannot be reused on the same account.

These 50 free Stellar Jade are sure to be helpful in the upcoming banners of version 1.5, featuring the characters Huohuo, Argenti and Hanya.

How to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

There are two possible methods to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail:

Redeeming codes directly in-game

Follow the steps below to redeem the code in the game:

Launch Honkai Star Rail and log in using your account/Server.

Bring up the Phone/Pause menu.

Click on the “...” button under your username to prompt open a submenu.

Click on the “Redemption Code” option and paste in the code mentioned in the section above.

Hit “Confirm” to conclude the process.

Using an external website to redeem the code

This method is especially useful if you do not have immediate access to the game:

Visit the HoYoverse website by clicking this link.

Log in using your HoYoverse account.

Select the correct Server for your account. Double-check using the username option.

Paste in the code mentioned prior and hit the “Redeem” button to conclude the process.

Using either method will deposit the contents of the code into your in-game mailbox, after which they can be immediately used.

