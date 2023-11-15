The latest update for Honkai Star Rail, version 1.5, brings with it new characters, events, and quality-of-life improvements. As is with every version update, developer HoYoverse has released a new redemption code that can be exchanged for a set of rewards that include free Stellar Jades. These codes are usually released without much fanfare and are advantageous for summoning newly released characters.

Read on to learn more about the code and how to redeem it.

New Honkai Star Rail 1.5 redemption code detailed

A new redemption code for Honkai Star Rail has been released (Image via HoYoverse)

As detailed by multiple users online, a new Honkai Star Rail 1.5 code was stealthily released by HoYoverse. The code in question is 5S9BND25CRBK. The contents of the code include the following:

10,000 Credits

50 Stellar Jade

Players are requested to make haste in redeeming the code, as these are known to expire in a few days. Following its redemption, the Stellar Jades can be used on the various Stellar Warp banners available in the game or for refilling Trailblaze Power.

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail 1.5 codes

There are two available methods for redeeming the codes. Either method requires a constant internet connection:

In-game

Redeeming the codes in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Log in to Honkai Star Rail using your account.

Open up the Phone Menu by pausing the game.

Tap the “...” button below your username, and hit the “Redemption Code” option.

Paste in the code and hit the “Confirm” button to proceed.

Via an external website

Code redemption via an external website. (Image via HoYoverse)

Make your way to this particular URL - https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift

Log in using your HoYoverse account, making sure to select your Server and character name.

Paste in the code and hit the “Redeem” button to finish.

Items redeemed via either method will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox - after which they can be used freely.

For more Honkai Star Rail news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.