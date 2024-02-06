Marvel Contest of Champions Lunar New Year events - Champions, free gifts, and more

Once the Marvel Contest of Champions Lunar New Year celebrations commence, there will be plenty in store for the fans to enjoy. Kabam has shared a roadmap of upcoming events coming to the popular fighting game, including a new character in the form of Ironheart. This will certainly interest many who have been waiting to learn more about what's next in 2024.

There have been plenty of special events and contests in recent times, but the Marvel Contest of Champions Lunar New Year celebrations could certainly be bigger. A new champion is only a part of it, as gifts and rewards await all players.

Dates for Ironheart's introduction have also been disclosed by Kabam, which will help the community stay updated.

Marvel Contest of Champions Lunar New Year Ironheart update

Ironheart has been a popular figure in the Marvel universe, but it has taken a long time for her to finally enter the realm. Ironheart won't be the only entry coming in February, as Dust will also be joining her. The trailers and deep-dive for both characters are now available on the game's official YouTube challenge.

Ironheart is coming to Marvel Contest of Champions (Image via Kabam)

Ironheart will release on February 15, while Dust will enter the battlerealms on February 29. Kabam has also announced that there will be a giveaway as part of the Marvel Contest of Champions Lunar New Year events, which will begin on February 12 and allow players to get 2- and 3-star Ironheart.

There will also be a Marvel Contest of Champions Lunar New Year quest, which will enable players to earn Red Envelope crystals. More details about what these envelopes will include will be disclosed in due time.

With the upcoming Valentine's Day, players can also earn special suits from the Listen to Your Ironheart event. Besides the seasonal events, new challenges will appear for the community to grind. In a nutshell, there's plenty for the fans to engage with, and the two new champions may be the icing on the cake.