Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drops below £300 for Black Friday

The Nintendo Switch has seen some exciting Black Friday deals for fans to indulge in. Now, a new, once-in-a-lifetime offer is live for new buyers to look at. UK retailer ShopTo has a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle listed for below £300 on their eBay page. It comes packed with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, making this the cheapest deal in the history of the hybrid console's latest OLED rendition.

Here's everything players need to know about this exciting deal they should take advantage of.

Nintendo Switch OLED and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle is available for £270

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Nintendo games yet (Screenshot via eBay)

This is the latest OLED model of the popular hybrid portable. It is a black colored model with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Cons. It includes the best-selling game on the console yet, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. As an additional bonus, a three-month subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) service is also included with the bundle.

The subscription covers online multiplayer, access to a vast library of retro games and much more. Users will surely enjoy trying out the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe online. Newcomers can experience the chaos and action of the iconic arcade racer with friends and family.

Buyers can check this deal out on the official eBay listing by the retailer. Be sure to scoop it up as soon as possible, as it seems to be in high demand. Since this offer is exclusive to UK gamers, the rest of the world will likely miss out on it. Not to worry, however, since there are many other exciting Black Friday offers right now.

