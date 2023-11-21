PMGC 2023 Survival Stage: Teams, format, schedule, and more

With the conclusion of the group stage of the PMGC 2023 League, 24 teams have progressed to the three-day Survival Stage. This is the second round of the League Phase and will be organized from November 22 to 24. Tencent has placed these teams into three groups for this round. Each group has eight teams who will face one another in a Round-Robin format.

At the end of the play, the teams ranked first to 16th will seal their spot in the Last Chance, the third round of the League Stage. The remaining eight clubs will be knocked out of the PMGC 2023.

The Group Stage witnessed tight competition across three weeks from November 2 to 19. Three groups of 16 teams contested separately there. The first to third-ranked squads from each group took their place in the Grand Finals, while the fourth to 11th were relegated to the Survival Stage.

PMGC 2023 Survival Stage groups

Group Green

Reject Persija Evos MadBulls D’Xavier Alter Ego Melise Esports Gaimin Gladiators Quest Esports

Group Red

Nigma Galaxy Dukshan Esports Yoodo Alliance N Hyper Faze Clan NB Esports NASR INCO

Group Yellow

Bigetron Esports Dplus KIA Influence Rage Team Queso Brute Force RUKH IHC SEM9

Map rotation for Survival Stage

Like the Group Stage, the map order of the second round will also be the same for each day, with two groups fighting in a day. You can enjoy the PMGC 2023 Survival Stage live on the PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel in many languages at 4 pm IST.

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Miramar

In the Group Stage of the PMGC, Reject from Japan displayed amazing performances but unfortunately missed out on a podium spot by a few points. Persija from Indonesia appeared to be in good shape and came fifth in Group Green.

Nigma Galaxy from Iraq put on a magnificent showing in the initial matches of the first round, but the superstar lineup encountered some challenges in the last few games and slipped to the fourth spot in Group Red. Dukshan from South Korea and Yoodo from Malaysia also had commendable performances there.

Bigetron Esports had a phenomenal run in the first two days of their group stage, as the Indonesian crew was in the dominant position. However, the club faltered a bit in the last two days and fell to the fourth position in Group Yellow. On the other hand, Dplus KIA tried their best and took fifth place there.