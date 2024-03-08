PMGO 2024 PEL China Qualifier Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 1 of the PMGO 2024 PEL Qualifier came to an end on March 8, 2024. Weibo Gaming, led by Suk, acquired the top spot with 65 points after exhibiting consistent performances in all six matches. TJB Esports grabbed the second position with 53 points. Fan-favorite Nova Esports stood third with 52 points, which included 27 eliminations. The Chosen occupied fourth place with 49 points.

Team PAI ranked sixth with 48 points in the overall scoreboard of the PMGO Qualifier Day 1. Four Angry Men and Vision Esports ended the first day with 45 points each, while popular club LGD Gaming was eighth on the chart with 42 points. ThunderTalk and Tianba Esports had an average day with 41 and 31 points, respectively.

Titan Esports and Regans Gaming stumbled on the opening day and have collected only 28 points each. All Gamers and STE, two experienced squads, were in the bottom two spots with 22 and 20 points, respectively.

Day 1 overview of PMGO 2024 PEL Qualifier

Match 1 - Sanhok

Nova Esports pulled off a splendid 16-point Chicken Dinner in the opener. Their athletes Order and Paraboy had four and two kills, respectively. TJB and LGD Gaming added 14 and 10 points to their respective names, and The Chosen clinched nine points.

Match 2 - Erangel

Four Angry Man emerged victorious in the second round with 22 points. Weibo Gaming captured 15 points with the help of 10 kills. The Chosen and Nova Esports earned nine and eight points, respectively. All Gamers was eliminated in the initial circles with one point.

Match 3 - Erangel

All Gamers conquered the third game with 14 points. Vision and LGD Gaming collected 10 and six points, respectively. Nova Esports got five points, while Weibo Gaming earned four points.

Match 4 - Erangel

Team PAI made an emphatic comeback in the fourth encounter and sealed a huge 23-point Chicken Dinner. Nova Esports also played astonishingly well and grabbed 11 points. Vision Esports achieved 16 points, which included 11 kills.

Match 5 - Miramar

KONE emerged victorious with 19 points in the first Miramar match of the PMGO Qualifier event. JTeam, The Chosen, ThunderTalk, and Four Angry Men clinched nine points each. Nova Esports lost their initial fight and failed to score any points.

Match 6 - Miramar

Weibo Gaming conquered the sixth battle with 19 points. Team PAI and TEC picked up 14 and 10 crucial points, respectively. The Chosen and TJB garnered eight points each.