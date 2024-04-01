PMGO 2024 Prelims Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Team Falcons exhibited their supremacy on Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 Prelims. The Mongolian squad gained 79 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners and 50 kills. Smoke Gaming and Zebra Master finished second and third with 56 and 49 points respectively. Royals of War (ROW) is fourth with 49 points.

Team Furia, who debuted the scene earlier this year, ranked seventh with 35 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Liquid and INCO Gaming collected 28 and 24 points respectively. Natus Vincere had a modest start to the PMGO Prelims as the squad could manage only 20 points in six matches. Insanity Sports had a bad start as the side took only 12 points.

This article covers more details about the matches on Day 1 of the PMGO 202 Prelims.

Day 1 results of PMGO 2024 Prelims

Top eight teams from Day 1 of Prelims (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Sanhok

Zebra Master started its campaign with a bang as the Brazilian squad claimed a huge 25-point Chicken Dinner in the opener. Nielzada was the top performer with four frags. Nigma Galaxy and Team Falcons ensured 10 points each. D’Xavier clinched nine points, including five kills.

Match 2 - Erangel

Team Falcons from Mongolia secured a convincing 28-point win in the second game. Action from their lineup alone picked up six kills. Team 9Z collected 10 points with the help of four eliminations. Furia, ROW, and NRX earned nine points each.

Match 3 - Erangel

Smoke Gaming sealed a 19-point Chicken Dinner in the third encounter of PMGO Day 1. ROW also delivered brilliant performances to claim 16 points. Natus Vincere secured 11 points thanks to PSIX’s six eliminations. Zebra Master added 10 points to their name.

Overall standings of Prelims Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 4 - Erangel

Team Furia registered their first Chicken Dinner in the fourth battle with 17 points. NRX earned 16 crucial points, while Smoke Gaming and Team Liquid achieved 11 points each. Zebra Master and Regnum Carya Bra (RCB) collected nine and seven points respectively.

Match 5 - Miramar

Smoke Gaming won the first Miramar game of the PMGO Prelims with 24 points. ROW and RCB clinched 14 and 10 points to their respective names. Team Furia managed eight points. Team Liquid, who entered PUBG Mobile last month, was eliminated earlier with only three points.

Match 6 - Miramar

Team Falcons produced amazing performances in the sixth and last match of the day and notched up a 27-point Chicken Dinner, with star player ICY grabbing six frags. Nigma Galaxy and Virtus Pro claimed 14 and 10 points respectively.