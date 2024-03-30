PMGO 2024 Qualifier Finals Day 3: Teams, schedule, and how to watch 

Day 3 of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 Qualifier Finals will be played on March 30. The top eight clubs each from Groups A and B will compete in six matches today at 9:30 PM IST. The first-ranked team will be offered a direct ticket to the ultimate round (main event), while the teams placed second to ninth will have to contest in the Prelims against the eight partnered teams.

The third day of the PMGO Qualifier Finals is crucial for all the 16 participating teams. The bottom seven teams from the overall scoreboard will be eliminated from the Global Open event. In the first two days of this stage, 32 teams had been seeded into two groups, where they played 10 matches each.

Qualified teams for PMGO 2024 Qualifier Finals Day 3

These 16 teams have reached the third and final day of this stage:

Insanity Sports Money Makers Intense Games INCO Gaming Horaa Esports Invictus Esports Zebra Master Faction Brazil Team Falcons Be Bolds Death Wolves Smoke Gaming HFIYS Esports Ground Zero Mercenaries Royals of War Rukh Esports

Map order and where to watch

The official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports will broadcast the third day live at 9:30 PM IST. The day will kick off with a first game in Sanhok map, followed by three Erangel and two Miramar maps. Each team will endeavour to perform well today and gain a spot in the next phase of the tournament. Here's the map rotation for Day 3:

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Miramar

During the initial two days, Brazil's Insanity was Group A's star performer. Money Makers from Europe clinched second spot, while Intense Game from Brazil was third in the overall scoreboard there. Nepal's Horaa Esports exhibited an emphatic comeback in their last five encounters and reached the third day of the PMGO Qualifiers Finals.

In Group B, Team Falcons from Mongolia emerged as the best performer after showcasing their strength across 10 matches. The organization recently signed the ex-PUBG Mobile lineup of Stalwart Esports. The superstar squad is expected to maintain their dominance on Day 3 of the PMGO. Be Bold from Mexico was second in Group B, while Death Wolves from Brazil secured third spot there.