PMSL SEA 2024 Week 1 Super Sunday: Overall standings, summary, and more

The Super Sunday of the PMSL 2024 Spring Week 1 was held on February 25, 2024. Team Flash, from Vietnam, was the table topper with 61 points and 34 frags. The popular squad debuted in the PUBG Mobile scene in October 2023 and is playing their first major tournament. The Quang-led roster kicked off the event on a positive note and showed a promising run in this initial week.

Pigmy Team sealed the second spot with 49 points and 28 kills. This Indonesian team won the fifth game, which led them to a podium finish. Pigmy team earned a spot in this PMSL event after winning their regional National Championship.

Team RRQ came third with 49 points, including 33 eliminations. They pulled off a brilliant 16-point Chicken Dinner in the first match. This Indonesian lineup also saw a superb run in the last game of Week 1, as they picked up 16 kills in it.

Overall scoreboard of PMSL Spring Week 1 Super Sunday

Here is the overall leaderboard after the Super Sunday:

Team Flash - 61 points Pigmy Team - 49 points RRQ RYU - 49 points Boom Esports - 48 points Team X - 44 points Bigetron RA - 43 points D’Xavier - 35 points VOIN Esports - 34 points Vampire Esports - 32 points SEM9 Esports - 27 points Yoodo Alliance - 25 points Alter Ego - 24 points Morph - 23 points Team NKT - 21 points XERXIA - 19 points Geek Fam - 8 points

Boom Esports is in fourth place with 48 points despite not clinching any Chicken Dinner. The Indonesian roster displayed admirable gameplay consistency and began their campaign on a promising note.

Team X from Vietnam secured the fifth rank with 44 points in their six matches. Bigetron RA, a popular organization, earned the sixth spot with 43 points. It's worth noting the side resigned Zuxxy and Luxxy in their lineup ahead of this PMSL Spring.

Vampire Esports, from Thailand, saw an average start to the tournament, scoring 32 points in the Week 1 Super Sunday. Sem9 Esports from Malaysia ensured 10th rank with 27 points to their name. Yoodo Alliance registered 25 points from six games.

Defending champions Alter Ego is in the 12th spot with 24 points. This Indonesian lineup stumbled in the first Super Sunday.

Morph came 13th with 23 points. The two teams that finished last, XERXIA and Geek Fam ended Week 1 Super Sunday with 19 and eight points, respectively. These teams will try to back on track in the second week of this PMSL SEA 2024.