"Rich coming from a f**king brokie" - xQc blasts netizens for criticizing RGG Studio for sponsoring him to play Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Felix "xQc" responded to the recent controversy during a livestream on January 21, 2024. For context, on January 20, 2024, netizens on X expressed their dissatisfaction with RGG Studio for sponsoring xQc to promote Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. Several community members were unhappy with this decision, including X user @Kokahi, who commented:

"Usually, I don't go out of my way to call things out.... but you literally chose the worst influencer for showing some gameplay of the game. @RGGStudio, choose a better influencer for this next time..."

Earlier today, the French-Canadian content creator went over the responses under RGG Studio's official tweet, in which one netizen wrote:

"Sure, it's on brand for a game subtitled "Infinite Wealth" to sponsor a guy who flaunts his infinite wealth against anyone who ever criticizes him."

Responding to the viewer's remark, Felix said:

"Jesus, man! Man, (it's) rich coming from a f**king brokie. (The streamer bursts out laughing) I'm just kidding! Holy s**t, man! Yeah, these guys are f**king straight-up mald."

Expand Tweet

"People are just mad at me for playing a game" - xQc responds to the drama after getting sponsored by RGG Studio to promote Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

During the Just Chatting segment of his Kick stream earlier today (January 21, 2024), xQc addressed the controversy surrounding RGG Studio sponsoring him to promote Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

Wondering why people were getting "mad" at him for playing a game, the internet star said:

"The Twitter hate thread? Yeah, I mean, it's Twitter. I mean, my mentions were full of dog s**t tweets. People are just mad at me for playing a game. I don't know."

He then cited an example of a netizen who called him "broke" for promoting the JRPG (Japanese Role-playing Game). Felix's response to this was:

"Some guy was trying to say that I was broke for, like, doing a sponsor. It's, like... that makes literally no sense at all. Like, you're out there on the internet, in your free time, tweeting about something that - somebody is at work (and) trying to tell him he is broke. What the f**k is he talking about?"

Fans react to xQc's response to the controversy

Numerous fans have shared their thoughts on the Quebec native's response to the controversy. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent comments:

Fans react to the streamer's response to the drama (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is set to be released on January 26, 2024, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, and Microsoft Windows. In the meantime, check out Sportskeeda's preview of the game's Adventure Mode Demo.