Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters 2024 Brazil Day 1: Results, qualified teams for Playoffs, and more

Day 1 of the Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters 2024 was held on April 12. The eight participating teams, divided into two groups, participated in the event's first phase, i.e., the Group Stage. The top two teams from each group have now made it to the Playoffs, scheduled on April 13, while the remaining teams have been eliminated from the Masters.

The grand competition is being contested at Complexo Tempo, São Paulo, Brazil, where the top COD Mobile teams are fighting for a massive cash prize pool of $200,000. The winning organization will earn $60,000.

Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters 2024 Group Stage results

In Group A, Galorys Company from Brazil emerged as table toppers after clinching two consecutive matches. They first hammered KingsClan from Europe by a score line of 3-0 and then defended Qing Jiu Club from China by a 3-1 score line.

Qing Jiu Club was the second-best team in Group A, beating INCO Gaming in their first game but couldn't maintain their rhythm against Galorys Company in their next one. However, they then won against INCO Gaming in their do-or-die encounter.

INCO Gaming from Brazil defeated KingsClan but it was only one match they won in the Group Stage. Both teams finished at the bottom half of their group and were eliminated from the COD Mobile Masters.

In Group B, Seminal from North America was phenomenal and conquered both their games to reach the Playoffs. They grabbed a 3-0 victory against Amigos Gaming from Brazil in their initial encounter. The squad notched a 3-1 win against Stalwart Esports in the second battle.

Stalwart Esports claimed the second rank in Group B with two wins and one loss. The South East Asian squad secured an exciting win against The Rejects in their opener. However, they failed to beat Seminal in the second battle. They outplayed Amigos in their last game and qualified for the Playoffs. Amigos and The Rejects were knocked out of the COD Mobile Masters.

Playoffs (Day 2)

Galorys will face Stalwarts Esports in their first encounter of the Playoffs on April 14, while Seminal will fight against Qing Jiu Club. The Playoffs of the Masters will be played in a Single Elimination Bracket, which also means each match will be do-or-die for these teams.