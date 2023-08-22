"When is it, on Sunday!": xQc forgot he will be presenting at Streamy Awards, has hilarious reaction on seeing announcement

Popular Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" had quite a hilarious moment on stream today after he saw the official announcement about him presenting at this year's Streamy Awards, coming Sunday, August 27. While watching Gamescom Opening Night Live on Twitch, Felix at first could not believe it when he came across the post announcing him as a presenter.

The situation got even funnier after he asked his viewers about the date of the 2023 Streamy Awards, where he was supposedly going to be presenting. When his fans told him that it was up in about five days, xQc was stunned into silence after an initial reaction of shock and horror:

"When is it? What? On Sunday! Yo, dude!"

"He didn't even know, lmao!": Fans react as Streamy Awards announce xQc as a presenter

Regular viewers of the Canadian streamer will know that Felix has made a name for himself for not showing up to events after promising to, and while it has been a running gag within the community, his not attending Sh*tCamp 2022 had quite the consequences, with prominent streamers such as HasanAbi calling him out for backing out last minute.

In line with this, xQc seemed pretty lost after seeing the post from Streamy Awards on X (formerly Twitter). Fans immediately started commenting on the post, saying he didn't even know while reacting to it on stream.

Expand Tweet

After incredulously looking at the post on his broadcast co-streaming the Gamescom Opening Night Live, xQc tried to provide an explanation for forgetting and told his viewers that he had probably agreed to present at the Streamy Awards late at night and forgot about it:

"Bro, it must have been like I said yes at like 5 AM in the morning and went to bed and I forgot."

Regardless, viewers found the incident quite amusing, with the clip of the streamer's reaction going viral on social media. Here are a couple of fan reactions from the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

The gag of him not showing up to events was also brought up by the fans, one of whom asked if Sodapoppin was going, a reference to xQc's excuse for not going to the Sh*tCamp last year. Let's hope he can make it to the UK next month for the Sidemen Charity Match, where he will be one of the goalkeepers.