Who is WonChangYeon? South Korean pro gamer goes viral for faking his IQ to avoid military service

Who is WonChangYeon? This former South Korean esports pro has gone viral, not for any particular measure of skill, but for the lengths they went to to avoid mandatory military service. The Korea Herald broke the story of this content creator, who has officially been sentenced to a year in prison for draft dodging.

For all South Korean males 18 years and older, military service is required, but this streamer tried to get out of it very uniquely. WonChangYeon tried a few ways to avoid military service but was ultimately indicted in August 2023 for draft dodging.

In January 2024, this soccer-specializing content creator was found guilty and will serve his time and do community service for his crime.

Who is WonChangYeon? An esports pro who attempted to dodge mandatory military service

When it comes to asking who WonChangYeon is, we just have to look at his career in esports. He regularly took 1st-3rd place in EA/FIFA events from 2017 through 2023. A skilled player, he was ranked #2540 in highest overall earnings and #283 in South Korea. A successful player, he tried repeatedly to dodge military service.

After several attempts to dodge the draft for poor physical health and being overweight, WonChangYeon decided to fake poor mental health. He went to a local hospital and faked the answers on a psychological test. The streamer lied about being Enochlophobic (fear of crowded areas) and was diagnosed with poor mental health and an IQ of 53.

With a low IQ, he would be exempted from basic military training and from being on the military reserve. Unfortunately for this content creator, a police investigation was held, and he was caught.

On January 29, 2024, one of Incheon’s District Courts found WonChangYeon guilty of violating the Military Service Act. Consequently, he will spend a year in jail and will be required to complete 120 hours of Community service.

WonChangYeon's statement after being indicted. According to a translator, he will have a statement in greater detail soon (Image via AfreecaTV)

Mandatory military service is taken seriously in South Korea. All South Korean males between 18 and 31 must serve for two years, provided they aren’t disabled. Even BTS, the biggest K-pop band on the planet, is currently serving mandated service.

There are exceptions to be made when it comes to athletes in South Korean military service, however. For example, any South Korean male who won a gold medal during the Asian Games would be exempt from the standard military service; this also now includes esports pros.

Unfortunately, the esports pro's story did not end well for him. He repeatedly tried to avoid military service and has, thus, landed a one-year jail sentence and community service for draft dodging.