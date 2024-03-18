“Your school is about to sue you” - IShowSpeed left shocked as fan smashes laptop with a baseball bat

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" found himself in disbelief when a young fan unexpectedly joined his Discord video call during yesterday's broadcast (March 17). The initial intention was to propose a dare to the fan. However, before Darren could properly grasp the situation, the young viewer, apparently still in school, said that he was ready to break his school laptop and smashed it to smithereens with a baseball bat.

No stranger to pulling off bizarre stunts on screen himself, Darren was taken aback by the unusual act, rendering him momentarily speechless. Unsure of how to respond, the streamer finally remarked:

"Your school is about to sue you"

Young IShowSpeed fan shockingly breaks TV screen after smashing school laptop

IShowSpeed's latest stream turned out to be yet another bizarre series of events. The streamer found himself accompanied by a young fan who, to everyone's surprise, whipped out his laptop and smashed it right in front of the streamer. If this wasn't enough, the streamer asked:

"You want me to break this TV?"

Not knowing what exactly to respond, the streamer felt he didn't want to urge his fan to destroy his TV and left the decision to the chat:

"Ask the chat. Just ask the chat. Whatever the chat says. I have nothing to do. Whatever the chat (says)."

The chat naturally encouraged the fan to replicate his bizarre stunt, this time with his TV. After glancing at the comments, the fan simply went ahead with it, smashing the screen multiple times with a baseball bat. Upon seeing this, Darren responded:

"What the f**k? Bro, you just broke your school laptop and you just broke your TV. This is sad. Bro, stop! Bro, like how are you gonna play the game? Yo Coco (one of his moderators), get him out, he's crazy, he's crazy. He's tweaking, he's tweaking."

Shocked by the bizarre antics, the streamer eventually removed the fan from the video call. He reacted:

"Bro, why did he do that? Like, I really wanna talk to that dude. I didn't even tell him to break his laptop or anything. He just did it."

As mentioned earlier, IShowSpeed is no stranger to dangerous acts on stream. For instance, the streamer once attempted the "coke and condom challenge," where he wore a condom over his head and injected Coke spiked with Mentos, resulting in quite a messy outcome.