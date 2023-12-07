Physical character tier list for Honkai Star Rail (December 2023)

The Physical element in Honkai Star Rail houses seven characters. Each character treads different Paths, specializing in various fields. The element hails supreme as it harbors this space odyssey’s one of the best DPS and support characters. With two new characters joining the roster, Trailblazers might wonder who the best Physical characters are.

This article classifies every Physical unit in a tier list for the players to pick and build the best ones.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinion.

Honkai Star Rail Physical character tier list for December 2023

Physical character tier list for December 2023 (Image via Tiermaker)

All playable Honkai Star Rail Physical characters are ranked from SS to B tier. Every character is evaluated individually without Eidolons for an equitable judgment.

SS tier

Hanya (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail characters in the SS tier have a flawless kit that allows them to dominate throughout the fight. Here are the Physical characters that deserve to be in this tier:

Argenti

Hanya

Both characters are the latest additions to the Physical roster. They can prove themselves to be valuable with minimal investment and without Eidolons. Moreover, they can challenge the end-game activities and easily conquer them.

S tier

Clara (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in this tier is individually excellent but requires significant investment to leave a strong impression on the battlefield. The Physical character in the S tier is:

Clara

Clara excels in launching counterattacks with the help of her guardian, Svarog. She can deal absurd damage and defend her allies while fighting. Clara is unstoppable when she is paired with another character specializing in follow-up attacks.

A tier

Luka (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in the A tier are phenomenal but require a team and Eidolons to prove themselves valuable. The characters in this tier are:

Luka

Sushang

Both Physical characters are excellent in dealing damage and are considered as sub-DPS characters. Considering his attributes, Sushang can fit into various team compositions, while Luka can fit into teams that deal Damage over Time (DoT).

B tier

Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in this tier are good but require an extraordinary amount of investment to shine on the battlefield. The Physical characters in the B tier are:

Trailblazer (Destruction)

Natasha

These two characters require a team tailored for them and Eidolons to clear some of the challenging activities that Honkai Star Rail offers. Both characters are overshadowed by other units excelling in the same field.

