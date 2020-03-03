PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update released officially; here's how you can download it

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update

PUBG Mobile's latest update 0.17.0 has been pushed out officially without taking down the servers for maintenance. It has come with the all-new Amusement Park Mode, the Arctic Mode along with a new Airdrop weapon DBS and much more. The size of the latest update is 1.69 GB of free storage in Android and 1.95 GB in iOS.

PUBG Mobile players can download the update from Google Play Store or iOS app store, and the players who will update the game before 6th March will get 50 Silver, two 888 BP, 3-Day Anniversary Pan Skin free as additional rewards.

How to Download PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0?

Open the Google Play Store or iOS app store on your device.

Search "PUBG Mobile" in the search bar.

Click on the first result from the list.

You will see an update option on the screen.

Click on the update, and it may take a longer time, depending on the internet connection.

After the completion of the download, it will take 5-10 mins to install the update on your phone.

By following the steps mentioned above, you can successfully install the PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update on your device.