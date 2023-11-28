PUBG Mobile guide to avoid dying (November 2023)

Embarking on the harsh battlefield of PUBG Mobile necessitates a tactical approach and strategic acumen. Survival is dependent on three abilities: selecting the best landing site, traversing the dynamic play zone, and making sound decisions in the heat of battle. This article delves into crucial principles for not only surviving but thriving in the midst of chaos.

From savvy loot acquisition and map mastery to astute engagements, these insights aim to arm you with the tools you need to outlive opponents and emerge as the last man standing in the ever-changing world of PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to avoid dying in PUBG Mobile (November 2023)

1) Strategic landing and loot management

Your survival quest in PUBG Mobile begins the moment you step off the plane. Choose your landing site carefully, opting for areas with a low loot density and strategic positioning. High-traffic places may appear appealing, but they frequently evolve into early battlegrounds. To prevent quick conflicts, choose sites on the fringes of busy areas.

Prioritize loot once you've landed on the ground. Concentrate on obtaining guns, ammunition, and necessary supplies such as first aid kits and energy drinks. Look for a higher-level backpack to boost your carrying capacity. Remember that starting with the most powerful weapons isn't always required; having a well-rounded set of gear, though, is critical for long-term survival.

2) Map awareness and positioning

Surviving in PUBG Mobile requires as much intelligence as it does shooting ability. Keep an eye on the map to stay informed of the diminishing play zone. Plan your motions strategically to stay ahead of the closing circle while avoiding immediate danger. When necessary, use automobiles, but be cautious, as they might draw unnecessary attention.

Choose positions that provide cover and vantage points when inside the play zone. Running in open areas without proper shelter makes you a prime target. Make use of the terrain — hills, rocks, and buildings may all provide good cover and concealment. Always be aware of your surroundings and keep an ear out for footsteps or distant gunfire that could indicate a threat.

3) Smart engagement and decision-making

Survival entails not only avoiding encounters but also engaging wisely when necessary in PUBG Mobile. Assess the circumstances before using your firearm. Consider the distance between you and your target, the available cover, and the risk of disclosing your location. Suppressors and muzzle attachments might be useful in concealing your shots.

Decision-making is critical to your survival. Know when to engage in combat and when to remain hidden. If you're not sure where an adversary is, wear headphones to listen for footsteps and gunfire. Patience is essential; waiting for the appropriate opportunity to strike can often be more gratifying than starting a fight too soon.

Adaptability and a cool head under pressure will set you apart as a formidable survivor in the ever-evolving landscape of this battle royale game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Players in the country may instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.