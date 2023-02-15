F1 open to 'stopping our relationships' in the name of human rights, claims sport CEO Stefano Domenicali

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently spoke about how the sport will end relations or contracts with countries that ignore human rights issues. During the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, and several other drivers made statements about the country's questionable human rights record.

Ever since then, Domenicali has made it clear that F1 wants to move forward and only support and stay connected with countries that respect human rights.

In a recent interview on Sky Sports hosted by Martin Brundle, the F1 CEO mentioned how the racing series will not hesitate to stop relations and contracts with countries that have human rights issues, saying:

“I think that we do really care about the decision and we have also very clear articles that if we see something that is not going to direction, we have immediately the benefit of stopping our relationships. There are independent auditors that are following that."

Stefano Domenicali later stated that he is eager to take the sport to countries that are willing to bring positive change in regard to this global issue, saying:

“But I do believe that the we are much more powerful if we go to places where they are showing real will to change and the spotlight of Formula 1 will help the speed of change to be faster."

Though the sport is still going to Gulf countries like Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi in the 2023 F1 season, the tension between the local race hosts and the sport might go up in the future due to this declaration.

F1 CEO against gagging drivers after FIA's new rule creates tension within the sport

Stefano Domenicali recently shared his thoughts on the FIA's new rule that bans drivers and teams from making any political statements on global issues. Though the FIA rule still stands, F1's CEO clarifies that the sport does not want to gag drivers and curb their freedom of speech.

In an interview with The Guardian, he said:

“Formula 1 will never put a gag on anyone. Everyone wants to talk so to have the platform to say what they want in the right way the better it is. We have a huge opportunity because of the position of our sport which is more and more global, multicultural and multivalued.”

He further added:

"We are talking about 20 drivers, 10 teams and many sponsors, they have different ideas, different views. I cannot say one is right, one is wrong but it is right, if needed, to give them a platform to discuss their opinions in an open way."

Before or during the next season, there will most likely be a meeting between the FIA, the heads of the sport, and the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association to discuss the new rules and whether it should be imposed on drivers or not.

