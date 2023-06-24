2 ways in which Christopher Nkunku's signing will improve Chelsea's attack next season

All paper works have been completed and signed as Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for a deal that is close to €60 million.

While it can be stated that the recently concluded 2022-23 season was a difficult one for Chelsea, one of the areas that the squad struggled the most was in attack. The Blues attack could only score 38 goals in the Premier League and they registered a negative goal difference tally for the first time in numerous years.

The team's poor run of form has brought about a modification in the club's method of operating as we are currently witnessing a massive overhauling of the first-team squad.

However, this article will look at two ways in which Christopher Nkunku's signing will improve Chelsea's attack next season. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#1 His versatility and creativity will enhance the attack

Christopher Nkunku will enhance Chelsea's creativity

The Frenchman is arguably one of the most versatile players in Europe, and his ability to adapt in numerous positions is outstanding. This could be beneficial to Chelsea as there are only a few players in the club's attack that could feature in multiple positions.

Nkunku could feature as a number 9, 10, and he could also feature as a supporting striker as well and this covers a decent majority of the Blues attacking positions. In a nutshell, his versatility is a win-win situation for the club as he could feature in numerous positions when called upon.

Secondly, despite struggling with his fitness in the 2022-23 campaign, he registered nine assists in 36 appearances for RB Leipzig. Similarly, when we try to analyze his playmaking proficiency in the 2021-22 season, you would notice that he registered 20 assists in 52 games.

The above shows that he's not just an attacker but a forward that could provide a bit of creativity in the final third. This is a big positive and his attributes will definitely improve Chelsea's attack.

#2 Christopher Nkunku will improve Chelsea's goalscoring tendency

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid: Group F - UEFA Champions League

The most unique thing about the Frenchman is his outstanding finishing proficiency and vision in front of goal. The 25-year-old is an energetic forward whose reaction in attack is decent as well. Nkunku was one of the best forwards in Europe in the 2022-23 campaign as he netted 23 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions for RB Leipzig.

When his performance is compared to the likes of Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic, and Kai Havertz, it can be seen that the Frenchman performed better than all of them. In terms of consistency, he's right up there as he also netted 35 goals in 52 appearances during the 2021-22 season.

The numbers above show how decent and consistent Christopher Nkunku is in front of goal and it's also an indication that he will improve Chelsea's attacking proficiency and options next season.

