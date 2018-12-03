×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

4 men charged after fan disorder at Arsenal-Tottenham

Associated Press
NEWS
News
210   //    03 Dec 2018, 23:33 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Police say four men have been charged following misbehavior by fans at the north London derby in the English Premier League, during which a banana skin was thrown at Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The banana skin was thrown onto the perimeter of the field after Aubameyang scored the opening goal of Arsenal's 4-2 win on Sunday and celebrated in front of Tottenham's travelling supporters.

The Metropolitan Police said three men have been charged with throwing a missile onto a soccer field and were bailed to attend court on Dec. 18. Another man was charged with a public-order offense.

Tottenham said on Sunday the supporter who threw the banana skin will be issued with a ban.

Arsenal and Tottenham were charged by the English Football Association on Monday with failing to control their players after a mass scuffle during the second half, sparked by a "shush" celebration by Tottenham's Eric Dier after his goal made it 1-1.

The FA said the teams "failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."

Associated Press
NEWS
UEFA charges AEK Athens, Ajax for Champions League disorder
RELATED STORY
Spartak Moscow charged after fan confronts captain
RELATED STORY
AEK Athens and Ajax charged by UEFA after fan clashes
RELATED STORY
Roma supporter found not guilty of inflicting GBH on...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal, Spurs charged by FA after derby...
RELATED STORY
Derby's Johnson charged over Allen clash
RELATED STORY
Klopp charged by FA for wild celebrations after late winner
RELATED STORY
UEFA investigating PSG-Red Star fan clashes
RELATED STORY
5 things other fan clubs can learn from Manjappada 
RELATED STORY
UEFA charges PSG, Red Star Belgrade for fan violence at game
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us