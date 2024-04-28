Alleged chat between Chelsea duo Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile and referee during controversial moment in 2-2 draw with Aston Villa released

Chelsea stars Noni Madueke and Benoit Badiashile had stern words for referee Craig Lawson after their 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday. The Blues duo were booked after the final whistle for remonstrating with the referee over his decision to overturn a late goal from the Blues.

Mauricio Pochettino's side came into the game at Villa Park on the back of a disastrous 5-0 thumping at the hands of Arsenal less than a week ago.

They had to prove their worth in what is quickly becoming a tough race to secure European football next season, but found themselves 2-0 down at half-time.

The depleted Chelsea side rallied impressively after the break, forcing their opponents to retreat deeper and deeper into their half as they changed their system. Former PSV man Madueke pulled one back, before captain Conor Gallagher equalised with a stunning effort.

Pochettino's side thought they had completed a remarkable comeback when substitute Axel Disasi headed home a late effort from close range. Their celebration was cut short, however, as the VAR recommended referee Pawson to disallow the goal for a push by Badiashile in the build-up.

After the final whistle, Pawson was quickly surrounded by a number of Chelsea players, with Badiashile and Madueke the most vocal. Daily Mail reports that the duo did not mince words as they made their thoughts known to the official.

“It’s wrong, you know it’s wrong. You know it. You know it!”

Their impassioned remonstration earned them a place in the referee's notebook before assistant manager Jesus Perez arrived on the scene to shepherd them away. The decision to disallow the goal was also criticized by Mauricio Pochettino in his post-match press conference.

Chelsea Women surrender lead as Barcelona Femeni reach UWCL final

Chelsea Women failed in their bid to reach a first UEFA Women's Champions League final since 2021 as they lost 2-1 on aggregate to Barcelona Femeni. The Blues won the first leg in Spain and played in front of over 39,000 at Stamford Bridge in the second leg.

Women's Ballon d'Or holder Aitana Bonmati put the Spanish champions ahead in the first half to level the tie before the English giants came close to scoring. Their problems were compounded when defender Kadeisha Buchanan was shown a controversial red card for two bookings before the hour mark.

The Spanish giants were handed a penalty in the last 15 minutes as Bonmati went down under pressure in the box, and Fridolina Rolfo scored from the spot. Chelsea crashed out, while Barcelona Femeni will face Olympique Lyonnais Femeni in the final in Bilbao.