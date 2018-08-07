Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Barkley anticipating big season under 'winner' Sarri at Chelsea

Omnisport
NEWS
News
698   //    07 Aug 2018, 03:00 IST
RossBarkley - cropped
Ross Barkley in pre-season action for Chelsea

Ross Barkley is confident he can move on from a difficult first season at Chelsea as he identifies with the attacking football Maurizio Sarri plans to play at Stamford Bridge.

England international Barkley left Everton for Chelsea in January, but he struggled for fitness and made just two Premier League appearances as the Blues' title defence failed under Antonio Conte.

The 24-year-old has featured regularly in pre-season with new boss Sarri, however, and was praised by the former Napoli coach following his performance in Sunday's 2-0 Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.

Barkley now wants to build on a strong start to the season and put his injury troubles behind him.

"With a new manager coming in, I've started every pre-season game and [Sunday's] game, so that's a positive for me," he told reporters.

"I'm just happy to keep doing what I can day by day in training, giving 100 per cent, and then, on game day, hoping to give him the performances he wants and the team want.

"It's a big season for me. Last season I signed here, I had a few injuries and I signed off on a long-term injury, but that's behind me now. I'm feeling really strong now and I'm sure, when the season starts, I'll be ready to go."

Sarri drew plaudits for the style of play he employed at Napoli, and Barkley is excited to get involved in a forward-thinking side.

"For any manager I'll play any style of play, but for this manager it's my type of style," Barkley said. "He's an attacking manager, he wants exciting football, to be high up the pitch, pressing, scoring a lot of goals.

"The results, I'm sure, will come early doors because we're good players and we know what we've got to do to get three points. Unfortunately, [on Sunday], we didn't do what we needed to do.

"With the manager's style, we're taking it day by day in training. We're working really hard and getting used to it now.

"If you look back to now in three months, you'll see a big difference. You've just got to be a patient with getting to know the new manager's way. We'll keep learning.

"I've watched clips [of Napoli] just to see the way they played, out of possession and in possession.

"I've seen how they played last season, against Manchester City in the Champions League, a really exciting team, one-twos all over the pitch, goals from all around the pitch, exciting football.

"They were unfortunate not to win the league last season. The manager, from how he comes across, is a winner. He was disappointed with how things went [on Sunday], but we've got a long season ahead and a lot of trophies to play for."

