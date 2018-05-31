Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chelsea great Lampard named Derby County manager

Derby County have found their successor to Gary Rowett, having appointed former England and Chelsea star Frank Lampard as manager.

News 31 May 2018, 14:42 IST
Frank Lampard has been confirmed as the new Derby County manager CREDIT: Twitter (@dcfcofficial)

Chelsea great Frank Lampard has taken his first step into management with his appointment at Championship club Derby County.

Lampard emerged as a frontrunner at the weekend and swiftly became the favourite when he revealed Derby's interest. He signed a three-year contract on Thursday.

The Rams were on the lookout for a new manager after Gary Rowett departed for Stoke City in the wake of Derby's play-off semi-final defeat to Fulham.

Lampard ended his playing career in 2016, as two brief spells with Manchester City and New York City followed his remarkably successful 13-year spell at Chelsea.

While some are likely to point at his lack of experience, the 39-year-old is confident in his abilities after learning from the likes of Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti.

Speaking to Derby's official website, Lampard said: "This is my first job as a manager, but I've worked closely with some of the best coaches in the game and I'm confident in my own abilities and those of the team around me, including the board.

"I know it won't be easy – managing a football team never is – but I'm really looking forward to the challenge ahead."

