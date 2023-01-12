Chelsea plot move to sign Real Madrid defender in cut-price deal: Reports

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are reportedly evaluating the potential acquisiti of Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin. The 20-year-old is believed to be obtainable at a discounted rate this summer and has enticed numerous top sides in Europe.

Juventus and RB Leipzig have been keeping tabs on Marin's situation, as they could potentially contend with the Blues for his signature. Despite not having made his senior debut yet, he has shone while playing for the Real Madrid Castilla this campaign. Additionally, he has featured at youth level for Spain's national side.

If Los Blancos cannot convince him to renew his contract, they may opt to sell him in the upcoming summer window rather than face losing him without compensation when it expires in 2024.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea's strategy has been to acquire and cultivate leading young talents under the ownership of Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital. Since the consortium took over last year, massive funds have notably gone towards procuring players with long-term potential.

Players like Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, Andrey Santos, Gabriel Slonina, David Fofana, and Omari Hutchinson all fit their current strategy. Combined, the Blues have had to fork out an estimated £70 million to capture these youngsters.

The Telegraph has suggested that there may be a January move for Marin, who will likely cost between £5 million and £10 million, according to their sources. However, there are no guarantees that the transfer will indeed happen. It appears that Chelsea are intent on investing in burgeoning talent which bodes well for their future prospects both domestically and continentally.

Chelsea are looking to retain N'Golo Kante

With the January transfer window in full swing, Chelsea have been adamant in their desire to retain star midfielder N'Golo Kante. Late last year, The Athletic suggested that talks between the two parties had made 'positive progress', with an 'increasing confidence' that he would stay put at Stamford Bridge.

However, recent speculation from Spain has suggested otherwise, according to Football 365. It is believed that Kante still desires to depart upon the expiration of his current contract in the summer. Barcelona and Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr have also been linked with moves for him.

But according to Spanish publication El Nacional, negotiations between Barca and Kante have broken down - indicating he will almost certainly remain at Chelsea beyond this season. The Blues are evidently keen on keeping hold of one of their most prized assets, who has impressed since joining from Leicester City back in 2016.

