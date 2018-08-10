Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chelsea striker Batshuayi joins Valencia on loan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
727   //    10 Aug 2018, 20:52 IST
batshuayicropped
Michy Batshuayi in action for Belgium

Michy Batshuayi has left Chelsea on loan once again and will spend the 2018-19 season in LaLiga with Valencia, the Spanish club have confirmed.

The Belgium international impressed while at Borussia Dortmund in the second half of the last campaign, scoring seven times in 10 Bundesliga appearances before suffering an ankle injury in April.

Despite looking sharp at Dortmund, Chelsea have opted against keeping Batshuayi to be part of their first-team squad under new boss Maurizio Sarri, instead sanctioning another temporary switch away from Stamford Bridge.

Batshuayi, 24, will play on loan at Valencia as they prepare for their first Champions League campaign since 2015-16.

The striker had been heavily linked with another loan switch from Chelsea ever since returning from World Cup duty with Belgium.

But the deal may raise eyebrows from some Chelsea fans, given the forward options left at the club following Batshuayi's departure.

Olivier Giroud scored just three times in 13 games last season following his January arrival, while Alvaro Morata has looked bereft of confidence in pre-season after an erratic first year in the Premier League.

However, Batshuayi’s hopes of a future at Chelsea are not completely gone, as it is understood the deal with Valencia does not include a purchase option.

