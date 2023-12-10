Chelsea in talks to complete €40m transfer, midfielder to arrive in summer of 2025: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for highly rated Brazilian winger Estevao Willian in the summer. As reported by Goal, the Blues are in talks with Brazilian side Palmeiras for the signing of the 16-year-old.

Born in April 2007, Willian does not turn 18 before 2025, when he will be eligible to move to Europe. And as per the report, Chelsea are considering a major investment of up to €40 million in the teenage sensation.

Top clubs in Europe have explored Brazil for top class youngsters in recent years. Clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona have made such deals in advance to sign highly regarded talents like Endrick and Vitor Roque, respectively, and Chelsea are also pursuing a similar deal.

As per the report, Estevao has a release clause of €45 million, with Palmeiras holding 70% of the rights and the remaining 30% remaining with the player. However, the Brazilian side are understood to be happy to a fixed fee of £18 million with further €20 million paid in installments and bonuses.

As per Goal, the west London giants could face strong competition for Estevao from the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, they are looking to steal a march on their European rivals by already getting in touch with Palmeiras.

Estevao is capable of playing on either flank and has caught the attention at youth level for Palmeiras as well as in the Brazil under-17 side. He has only made one senior appearance for Palmeiras till date but is highly thought of in his country.

Chelsea have made a host of signings since Todd Boehly took over at the club but things have not quite worked out for them on the pitch. They could do with immediate firepower up front with Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja both struggling to impress so far.

Chelsea star could face one-match suspension following comments on VAR

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill could be handed a one-match suspension following his comments on VAR after the Blues' suffered a Premier League defeat against Manchester United in midweek. The Blues were outplayed by Manchester United at Old Trafford as they lost 2-1, with Scott McTominay bagging a brace for the Red Devils.

McTominay's second goal was subject of a lengthy VAR check for a suspected foul on Colwill but it ultimately went in favor of the Red Devils. Colwill was not happy with the decision and hit out at VAR and now could face consequences.

The 20-year-old made his frustration with VAR evident, as quoted by Football.London:

"VAR has something against me right now. I don’t know what I’ve done to them. Against Brighton they tried to give a pen, and then when I got pulled (by McTominay), they didn’t give anything.”

As claimed by Football.London, the defender could face action from FA for his comments. The Blues take on Everton on Sunday, December 10, and Colwill is likely to be available.