Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Foden ready for Manchester City first team - Guardiola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
638   //    05 Aug 2018, 22:49 IST
Phil Foden - cropped
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden.

Pep Guardiola says Phil Foden is ready for a prominent part in Manchester City's title defence following his stellar display in the Community Shield.

Foden, 18, earned just his fourth competitive start in the straightforward 2-0 win over Chelsea and looked at ease, laying on the first of Sergio Aguero's double at Wembley Stadium.

It was a timely show of reliability with Guardiola weighing up whether to move for another midfielder before the transfer window closes on August 9.

The City boss now seems convinced Foden, who made five Premier League appearances off the bench last term, can be a regular contributor for the champions.

"Yes. He was [ready] last season. Now he is one year more mature," Guardiola told BT Sport.

"He was training all season with us, he fought with all our players, so that's why it's so good to have another player with this talent.

"He's a Manchester City fan, a Mancunian, so that's why for us it's so good."

City's accomplished performance in brushing past Maurizio Sarri's side suggested last season's double winners are again set to be a dominant force.

With his third trophy in English football secured, Guardiola was content to admire the efforts of his players in warm conditions.

"We played so good," he said. "We played again the level of last season in our first game.

"The mentality was in the right position."

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
English football comes home with glimpse of future from...
RELATED STORY
FA Community Shield, Chelsea vs Manchester City: What to...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Manchester City: 5 Talking Points & Tactical...
RELATED STORY
FA Community Shield, Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City: 3 Key...
RELATED STORY
Community Shield: Chelsea vs Manchester City - Predicted...
RELATED STORY
2018 FA Community Sheild: Manchester City vs Chelsea -...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City sign Claudio Gomes from PSG
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester City can win the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola rules out Manchester City move for Pjanic
RELATED STORY
5 things Manchester City must do to succeed next season...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT BEL BAR
1 - 0
 Belize vs Barbados
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow AST DIN 07:30 PM Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb
Tomorrow QAR BAT 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs BATE
Tomorrow MAL VID 10:45 PM Malmö FF vs Vidi
Tomorrow SLA DYN 11:00 PM Slavia Praha vs Dynamo Kyiv
Tomorrow STA AJA 11:30 PM Standard Liège vs Ajax
08 Aug CRV SPA 12:00 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Spartak Trnava
08 Aug BEN FEN 12:30 AM Benfica vs Fenerbahçe
08 Aug PAO SPA 10:30 PM PAOK vs Spartak Moskva
Europa League 2017-18
Tomorrow PYU MAC 09:30 PM Pyunik vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us