Former Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher makes Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Former Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher believes the Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City is still in both teams' hands.

The Gunners are set to face Leeds United at the Emirates while the Cityzens take on Liverpool at the Etihad on Saturday (April 1). If Mikel Arteta's side were to secure a win and Pep Guardiola's men suffer a defeat, the former will win the league this season, according to Gallagher.

The Manchester City superfan said on talkSPORT:

“I think if City were to drop any points here and Arsenal were to win [against Leeds], I mean it is in their hands anyway, but I think if we don’t win and they win this weekend I think we can kiss the title goodbye."

He added:

"We know what Liverpool team is going to turn up because they always turn up against us. Always. They will put it all on the line against us tomorrow morning and then probably be dreadful in the game after that."

Gallagher pointed to the encounter between the two sides earlier this season, which City won 3-1. He said:

“Look, when we are at the Emirates when City played Arsenal and the three of us were in the bar and we beat them. Everybody there, every Arsenal fan were saying that that is it, City are going to go on a run and Arsenal will fall away. What have Arsenal done, they have won the next six/seven games, scored 20 goals and we all know champions when we see them.”

Manchester City are second in the Premier League table at the moment, sitting eight points behind the Gunners but with a game in hand.

Philippe Senderos delivers verdict on Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City

Former Gunners defender Philippe Senderos has backed Arteta's side to end their 19-year drought for the Premier League title this season. The Swiss retired footballer wholeheartedly believes his former club will win the league over Manchester City.

He told Ladbrokes Fanzone:

"Thinking with both my head and my heart, Arsenal will win the Premier League – I certainly hope that happens. We know they have to put all of their focus into these next 10 games. They can benefit from being out of all other cup competitions because they have nothing else to think about; there are no other distractions for them now – just 10 Premier League games."

The Gunners have been in exceptional form this campaign, winning 22 of their 28 league encounters. They have emerged as fresh title contenders, breaking into a league that has largely been dominated by Manchester City and Liverpool in recent years.

