Fulham to act after Kamara racially abused on social media

Associated Press
NEWS
News
46   //    01 Jan 2019, 03:11 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Fulham says it will take the "strongest possible action" after Aboubakar Kamara was racially abused on social media following his penalty miss on Saturday for the Premier League team.

The forward was criticized for refusing to allow the club's designated penalty-taker, Aleksandar Mitrovic, to take a spot-kick during the 1-0 win over Huddersfield while the game was still goalless, and then failing to score.

Mitrovic scored in stoppage time to secure a crucial victory but Kamara was later abused on social media and Fulham has promised to act.

"We are aware that numerous damaging and hurtful comments have been posted on Aboubakar Kamara's social media account, and as a club that prides itself on our respect and civility, we condemn anyone who may be associated with this repulsive activity," the club said in a statement.

"This is not representative in the least of genuine Fulham supporters, many of whom have posted messages of support and encouragement to the player."

