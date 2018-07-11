Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Germany should have omitted Ozil and Gundogan, says Hitzfeld

Omnisport
NEWS
News
790   //    11 Jul 2018, 13:27 IST
mesut ozil - cropped
Germany and Arsenal star Mesut Ozil reacts against South Korea

Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan's meeting with controversial Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a distraction to Germany at the World Cup and both players should have been omitted from the squad, according to Ottmar Hitzfeld.

The duo, who both have Turkish heritage, were pictured with Erdogan just a day before Joachim Low named his selection for Russia 2018, and the duo were booed by Germany fans in pre-World Cup friendlies.

Germany endured a disappointing defence of their title, crashing out in the group stages following losses to Mexico and South Korea either side of a last-gasp win against Sweden.

Team manager Oliver Bierhoff later suggested Germany should have passed on Ozil, with the Arsenal playmaker yet to comment on the picture.

Hitzfeld, a Champions League-winning coach with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, has waded into the argument and believes Ozil and Manchester City midfielder Gundogan – who explained the meeting was not a political statement – should not have been included. 

"I believe that with Ozil and Gundogan it did not do them a favour to take them to the World Cup, where they were under enormous pressure," he told Sport Buzzer.

"In my view you have to protect them and leave them at home to make a fresh start again. Then you would have had peace during the World Cup.

"It certainly had an influence on the team. The players were constantly confronted with it."

 

Ozil must explain Erdogan meeting, says DFB president
RELATED STORY
Germany should drop Ozil - Effenberg
RELATED STORY
Germany makes Mesut Ozil the scapegoat for World Cup exit
RELATED STORY
Ozil, Gundogan not playing politics, says Low
RELATED STORY
Ozil selection may have been a mistake, says team manager...
RELATED STORY
Gundogan: Germany failed at World Cup but will get up again
RELATED STORY
Ozil, Gundogan criticised by DFB for Erdogan meeting
RELATED STORY
Hummels hits out at Germany fans over Gundogan boos
RELATED STORY
Low slams Gundogan boos as Germany stutter to win
RELATED STORY
DFB chief slams Ozil, Gundogan photos with Turkish president
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us