×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

I question everything I do – Pressure nothing new to Kovac

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    30 Nov 2018, 21:15 IST
kovac-cropped
Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac

Under-fire Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac insists the pressure he is experiencing is nothing out of the ordinary because he questions everything he does himself.

Bayern crushed Benfica 5-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday to ease some of the tension, but the fact remains they are enduring a difficult season under Kovac in the Bundesliga.

They relinquished a 3-1 lead over promoted Fortuna Dusseldorf last time out in the league, their third successive Bundesliga outing without a win, leaving them fifth.

Pacesetters Borussia Dortmund are nine points ahead of Bayern – who travel to Werder Bremen on Saturday – but the coach is adamant he is focusing on the club's negative points as much as anyone else.

"I am a person trying to reflect," he told reports at his pre-match news conference. "I question everything I do.

"I question what I am doing well, I question also what I do less well. I want to get better every day and the five months here in Munich, there have been things that were satisfactory and things that were unsatisfactory. I can deal with everyone.

"I'm already thinking about all the things with my coaching team and we analyse everything. For example, the tactical changeover.

"There are one or two other things [he is focusing on], but I keep that for myself, because I do not want to tell everything."

It has been suggested a lack of motivation is a major contributor to Bayern's malaise, and Kovac accepts that could be an accurate observation.

"That's hard to explain," Kovac said. "For the players, these top, top, top games or these top, top, top events – like a World Cup or a European Championship – are not common, but of course something special.

"In the Bundesliga, Bayern has now become German champions for six consecutive years. To motivate yourself over and over again is certainly not easy, but these are professionals.

"They have already proved that they can do that [motivate themselves]. We have to work on it, we as the coaches, but also every single player, so that we also reach the highest performances at kick-off.

"Of course, at this time [a daytime kick-off] the mood is a bit different than in the evening, but we always have to call for top performances, because we are in three competitions and only in two of them doing well. In the Bundesliga, we are not [doing well].

"To not to lose ground now, I'm not talking about Dortmund but about the other clubs that are ahead of us, we have to perform at the weekend.

"Every single player is demanded of, but we as coaching team, of course, we need the necessary motivation and attitude to be there."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Mood is positive at Bayern, insists under-pressure Kovac
RELATED STORY
Kovac not feeling Bayern pressure ahead of maiden Klassiker
RELATED STORY
Kovac: Nothing new about Boateng amid Man United interest
RELATED STORY
Kovac admits time is short as pressure builds at Bayern...
RELATED STORY
Kovac eyes small steps as Bayern receive fitness boost
RELATED STORY
Kovac slams Bayern defence after dramatic draw
RELATED STORY
Kovac agrees with Hoeness over 'slapstick comedy' defending
RELATED STORY
Kovac condemns criticism of Leverkusen boss Herrlich
RELATED STORY
Kovac relieved by Bayern's timely victory
RELATED STORY
Bayern boss Kovac quashes James Rodriguez rift talk
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 13
Tomorrow FOR MAI 01:00 AM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Mainz 05
Tomorrow BOR FRE 08:00 PM Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg
Tomorrow STU AUG 08:00 PM Stuttgart vs Augsburg
Tomorrow WER BAY 08:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Bayern München
Tomorrow HAN HER 08:00 PM Hannover 96 vs Hertha BSC
Tomorrow HOF SCH 11:00 PM Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04
02 Dec RB- BOR 08:00 PM RB Leipzig vs Borussia M'gladbach
02 Dec EIN WOL 10:30 PM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg
04 Dec NUR BAY 01:00 AM Nürnberg vs Bayer Leverkusen
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us