"I think he’s done really well" - Mikel Arteta backs former Arsenal star to become Gunners manager in the future

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has backed former midfielder Jack Wilshere to be a future Gunners manager. The Spanish tactician believes Wilshere has the potential to become manager of the club.

Wilshere has stepped into coaching after retirement from playing career and is currently the head coach of Arsenal's under-18 squad. His work at the north London outfit has earned Arteta's plaudits.

The Arsenal manager said in a pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend's encounter against Chelsea (per the club's official website):

"I'm really happy that Jack is part of the setup. I think he's done really well, I think it he was really needed around the academy and the place, and these things are going to happen when people are doing well, he's going to get attraction, and then it's going to come down to him to make the best decision for his career."

When asked whether he sees Wilshere becoming Arsenal manager in the future, Arteta responded:

"Yeah, but way down the line you don't know when that is, it could be very soon! He's got the potential to do it, now he's clear in his mind what he wants to do and the reason why he wants to do it, and I think it's a big asset for the club to have him here."

During his time at the Emirates, Wilshere won two FA Cups and one Community Shield with the Gunners. The Englishman registered just under 200 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal, scoring 14 goals and providing 30 assists.

"Let's see" - Mikel Arteta on whether Arsenal star Bukayo Saka will feature against Chelsea

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka missed his side's 1-0 win over Manchester City prior to the international break after picking up an injury in their 2-1 Champions League defeat to Lens.

He also missed the Three Lions' fixtures in the recent international break as a result.

The England international has a club record of 87 consecutive league appearances, which is a testament to his exceptional fitness. When asked about his chances of playing in Arsenal's upcoming league encounter against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this weekend, Arteta said (per the club's official website):

“I’m sure he wants to play. I don’t see any player there that doesn’t want to be in the starting XI. He has been working so hard to be fit for this game and let's see where he is at today. He had a couple of days off that he needed, but the rest unfortunately has not been rest for him because he needed the treatment and training to get ready to be available against Chelsea."

Saka has registered ten appearances across all competitions for Arsenal so far this season, recording five goals and assists each.