Ibrahimovic scores 2 goals in return, Galaxy beats Timbers

Associated Press
NEWS
News
18   //    01 Apr 2019, 08:42 IST
AP Image

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored on a pair of penalty kicks to help the Los Angeles Galaxy beat the Portland Timbers 2-1 on Sunday night.

Ibrahimovic capped the scoring in the 65th minute in his return from an Achilles injury in the opener March 2. Midfielder Romain Alessandrini also came back from a hamstring injury sustained in the opener.

The 37-year-old Ibrahimovic told reporters Friday, when asked about his ability to return from setbacks, that he needs, "20 minutes, not more." Turns out, he wasn't far off.

The Swedish forward clanged a remarkable shot off the post in the 16th minute before giving the Galaxy (3-1-0) a 1-0 lead in the 33rd, converting from the spot after drawing a foul on Claude Dielna in the area.

Jeremy Ebobisse side-footed a cross by David Guzman into an empty net from the top of the 6-yard box to make it 1-all just before halftime.

Portland (0-3-1) has conceded 12 goals, while scoring just five.

Associated Press
