Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Karnataka's Rishi, TN's Nathania to be Official Match Ball Carriers at FIFA WC

Karnataka's Rishi, TN's Nathania to be Official Match Ball Carriers at FIFA WC

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 11 Jun 2018, 23:58 IST
9

KI
KIA Motors

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Ten year old Rishi Tej of Karnataka and 11-year-old Nathania John K of Tamil Nadu will be the two Official Match Ball Carriers (OMBC) at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia.

One of them will carry the match ball during the Belgium vs Panama game while the other will get a chance to get onto the pitch before the Brazil vs Costa Rica match.

As an automotive partner of FIFA, Kia Motors India has created an exciting opportunity for Indian football players between the ages of 10-14 to experience the 2018 FIFA World Cup as part of the Kia Official Match Ball Carrier (OMBC) program.

India captain Sunil Chhetri conducted the trials in Gurgaon last month and had a tough time zeroing in on the two kids, who would be the country's first OMBCs.

As many as 1600 children participated in the programme, with 50 short-listed for the final selections.

It was amazing to see so many talented young kids together, Chettri said.

I thank Kia for giving this opportunity to the football-loving kids of our country. It augurs well for the future of the sport, he added.

Under the FIFA OMBC programme, 64 schools kids from different countries, including two from India, will get this once in a life time opportunity to not only walk alongside some of the world's best players but to also watch a World Cup match.

It is a proud moment for Kia Motors India that these two OMBCs will be India's official representation at the FIFA World Cup. Just as these kids are passionate about football, Kia is passionate about making great cars, said Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & CEO- Kia Motors India

Leisure Reading
'It's good that India have to play more official matches...
RELATED STORY
6 referee calls that made the world question football...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 10 players who could win the Golden Ball
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable memories from the 2014 FIFA World Cup 
RELATED STORY
10 of the most talked about matches in the last ten FIFA...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 players who can help Belgium upset...
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup Predictions: Experts' Picks for Champions,...
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: 4 Colombian players to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 players that will make Uruguay a tough...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: Top 5 World Cup Golden Ball winners
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
11 Jun SEN KOR 06:30 PM
FIFA World Cup 2018
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us