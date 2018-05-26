Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Mancini perfect for new-look Italy, says Baselli

    Daniele Baselli is delighted to be back in an Italy squad he believes is headed in the right direction.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 22:53 IST
    137
    Roberto Mancini - cropped
    Italy coach Roberto Mancini.

    Roberto Mancini's willingness to invest in youth is exactly what Italy need to usher in a new era, according to recalled Torino midfielder Daniele Baselli.

    Former Inter and Manchester City boss Mancini has freshened up an ageing squad by including the likes of Rolando Mandragora and Mattia Caldara for his first camp at the helm.

    Baselli, who finished the season with four Serie A goals, is among the mix of relative newcomers which appears to herald a concerted move toward developing a new generation.

    Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Daniele De Rossi all retired after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the World Cup, leaving a group thin on experience to pick up the pieces.

    "I've seen that the atmosphere is calm here and everyone wants to work," Baselli told reporters.

    "After the failure to qualify for the World Cup, Mancini has the ability and time to prepare for a new cycle and use young players.

    "He's one of the best coaches around and certainly the right person to start again with. We have to make the most of this time and put his instructions into practice.

    "Personally, I have been waiting for this call-up for a very long time. It's a great pleasure to be here."

    Baselli also welcomed the inclusion of Mario Balotelli, who could win his first cap in four years when Italy meet Saudi Arabia on May 28.

    "Mario’s presence is nice and for me he's earned his call-up," 26-year-old Baselli said. "He's a really nice guy and he keeps the atmosphere light-hearted."

    Mancini's men are also due to face France and Netherlands in early June as part of a busy schedule of friendlies in the absence of a trip to Russia 2018.

    Mancini hands Balotelli Italy recall
    RELATED STORY
    Mario Balotelli included in Mancini's first Italy squad
    RELATED STORY
    Buffon in consideration for Italy call, says Mancini
    RELATED STORY
    Italy coach Mancini leaves door open for Gianluigi Buffon
    RELATED STORY
    BREAKING NEWS: Mancini named new Italy boss
    RELATED STORY
    Mancini to talk to Mario Balotelli about Italy return
    RELATED STORY
    Mancini lands in Rome ahead of Italy talks
    RELATED STORY
    Mancini ready to call on Balotelli after Italy appointment
    RELATED STORY
    Coaching Italy would be extraordinary – Mancini
    RELATED STORY
    Lippi backs Mancini for Italy coach role
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
    02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
    02 Jun THA CHI 05:00 PM
    02 Jun AUS GER 09:30 PM
    02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
    02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    FT REA LIV
    3 - 1
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018