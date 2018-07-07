Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mane downplays Real Madrid transfer rumours

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.41K   //    07 Jul 2018, 21:20 IST
Sadio Mane - cropped
Sadio Mane and Sergio Ramos during the Champions League final.

Sadio Mane acknowledged Real Madrid as a "great team" while maintaining he has had no contact with the club about a prospective transfer from Liverpool.

Madrid could well be in the market for attacking reinforcements with Cristiano Ronaldo heavily linked with a sensational switch to Juventus, who responded to the rumours on Friday by releasing a statement revealing they are "evaluating several opportunities".

Senegal international Mane and Chelsea star Eden Hazard have been touted as potential targets for the LaLiga giants should Ronaldo depart for Turin.

Mane, however, claims he has held no discussions with the club he scored against in last season's Champions League final.

"These are just rumours. I am not aware of anything and haven't been contacted," he told reporters on a visit to his hometown of Bambali.

"I remain a Liverpool player and I will join my team-mates in the United States for the pre-season tour.

"Real are a great team, but I am focused on my team, Liverpool."

Mane scored once for Senegal at the World Cup in Russia as his nation suffered a group stage exit.

He has spent the past two seasons with Liverpool, netting 33 goals in all competitions.

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
