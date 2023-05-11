Newcastle United's stance on signing PSG superstar Neymar revealed as they draw up 9-man summer transfer shortlist: Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly included Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar in their nine-man summer wishlist. However, the Premier League side are unwilling to shake up their wage structure to sign the Brazilian.

Neymar, 31, has been speculated to depart the Parc des Princes since the start of last summer. Despite his 35 goal contributions in 29 appearances this season, he has continued to fall out of favor with the Parisians' top brass.

A right-footed inside forward renowned for his flair and dribbling, the 124-cap Brazil international has been linked with a summer move to Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United of late. PSG are also said to be very keen to let the attacker depart this summer as they are hoping to refresh their offensive ranks for their next project.

However, according to The Telegraph, the Magpies are uninterested in launching a big-money move for Neymar due to his outlandish wage demands. Kieran Trippier is currently the club's highest-paid star on around £120,000-a-week. Hence, Eddie Howe's side are not ready to disrupt their existing healthy wage structure ahead of next season.

Apart from the PSG forward, Newcastle United have added eight other players to their shopping list.

Leicester City star James Maddison is at the top of the aforementioned list. Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher and Scott McTominay have also been linked with potential permanent moves to the Magpies in the near future.

Newcastle, who are in third spot in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 65 points from 34 games, are also monitoring the European market. Marcus Thuram, Khephren Thuram and Moussa Diaby are all potential targets.

Gary Neville opines on Newcastle United's links with PSG's Neymar

Speaking on his official podcast, Manchester United great Gary Neville shared his thoughts on Newcastle United completing a potential switch for PSG star Neymar. He elaborated:

"That would scare me to death, that sort of signing. He is a sensational player but Eddie Howe would have a sort of circus. Eddie Howe doesn't need a circus up there. You think about what Newcastle are at the moment, they're building, they have foundations. What you don't want to do is disrupt that, the fans are right behind the team."

Should the Brazilian join the Magpies in the upcoming summer transfer window, he would be a crucial starter for them. He would possibly replace the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Anthony Gordon in the club's pecking order.

Neymar, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2025, has registered 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 matches across all competitions for PSG. He has helped his current club lift 13 trophies so far, including four Ligue 1 titles.

