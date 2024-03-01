£50m-rated Chelsea superstar keen to stay at club despite interest from PL rivals - Reports

Conor Gallagher is eager to stay at Chelsea this summer amid interest from other Premier League clubs. The English midfielder is yet to sign an extension, with his existing deal expiring in 2025.

Gallagher has arguably been the club's best player this season, playing a key role in Mauricio Pochettino's side and deputizing on occasion as captain in Reece James' absence.

The central midfielder has started 24 Premier League games for the Blues, recording two goals and four assists. He has also contributed two goals and assists each in the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup this season.

Despite his performances for Chelsea this season, extension talks between Gallagher and the club have stalled as he nears the final 12 months of his contract.

The England international has attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, with the London club planning to launch a summer move.

However, Gallagher is intent on remaining at his boyhood club, according to the Daily Mail. The report claims that the 24-year-old has prioritized extending his deal with Chelsea and is yet to seriously consider a move elsewhere.

The west London outfit are torn between retaining the midfielder or cashing in on him this summer. Additionally, the Blues could be forced to sell Gallagher in order to comply with the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR), per the aforementioned outlet.

The Blues will be looking to secure around £50 million for Gallagher if they were to offload the midfielder at the end of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino offers injury update on Chelsea star Thiago Silva ahead of Brentford clash

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has affirmed that Thiago Silva could feature in the squad to face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Silva missed the Blues' last three fixtures due to injury, sitting out for their league draw against Manchester City and the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Pochettino revealed that the Brazilian defender and Marc Cucurella could return to face the Bees this weekend.

The Argentine said (via Eurosport):

"We need to assess him and Marc Cucurella. Maybe it is possible to be involved in the squad. Good news, if they will be possible to be in the squad."

Before his injury, Silva played a crucial role anchoring Mauricio Pochettino's side at the back. The Brazilian has started 22 of Chelsea's 26 Premier League fixtures this term.

