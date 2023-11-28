"A good character" – Dietmar Hamann lauds Liverpool summer signing for outstanding start to Anfield career

Ex-Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann has lauded Ryan Gravenberch's transformation since joining the Anfield team ahead of this season.

Gravenberch, 21, joined Jurgen Klopp's outfit for a sum in the region of £34 million from Bayern Munich on the summer transfer deadline day earlier this year. He has started seven of his 13 appearances across competitions for the Reds, registering two goals and as many assists.

During an interview with German daily tabloid TZ, Hamann shared his thoughts on the Dutch midfielders's outings for Liverpool in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign. He elaborated:

"Gravenberch is doing it outstandingly so far. It's almost unbelievable that he was hardly used at Bayern under two coaches. People always used to ask me what it was like. I couldn't say because he never played for Bayern."

Highlighting the Ajax youth product's various qualities, Hamann added:

"Now in Liverpool, you can see what he can do: Gravenberch has a good physical presence, a decent finish and also a certain pace. When you see him there, you really wonder why he didn't play a role at Bayern."

Hamann, who represented the Reds 283 times in his career, continued:

"After what had been a messed up year for him, it was clear that he wanted to make a fresh start. He seems to be a good character. I can't imagine that he allowed himself to be hanged in Munich. And now, he is an integral part of a class team at Liverpool."

During his short stint at Bayern Munich, Gravenberch struggled to shine owing to a lack of game time. After leaving Ajax for an initial £16 million in 2022, he racked up just 946 minutes of action, across 34 games.

Gravenberch, who penned a contract until June 2028 at Anfield earlier this year, is next expected to be in action this Thursday (November 30). He is likely to start the Reds' UEFA Europa League Group E contest against Austrian outfit LASK in front of his home crowd at Anfield.

Liverpool favorites to snap up 20-year-old

According to Brazilian news outlet UOL, Liverpool have popped up as the favorites in the race to sign Sao Paulo defender Lucas Beraldo. However, they are expected to face tough competition from the likes of Bayern Munich, Lyon and AS Monaco in their pursuit of the Brazilian.

Beraldo, who reportedly has a release clause of £52 million, has cemented himself as a regular starter for Sao Paulo this year. He has guided his team to 21 shutouts in 49 outings across all competitions. The 20-year-old has also helped them lift the 2023 Copa do Brasil trophy.

Should the left-footed centre-back join Liverpool in the future, he would emerge as a squad member for them. He would offer competition for places to Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, and Jarell Quansah this season.