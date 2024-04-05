"Absolutely insane, what a player" - Jurgen Klopp blown away by Liverpool star in 3-1 win vs Sheffield United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as the World Cup-winner scored a wondergoal to help the Reds beat Sheffield United 3-1. Klopp labelled the 25-year-old as an 'insane' player for his immense contribution to the team of late.

Mac Allister is making a strong case for being the best signing of the season. Liverpool landed the Argentine playmaker for just £35 million last summer from Brighton & Hove Albion, which looks like a bargain considering how inflated the market has become.

Jurgen Klopp's side were expected to dispatch bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United with relative ease at Anfield on Thursday, April 4. However, it was anything but a straight-forward game but Mac Allister's heroic goal proved to be a turning point.

Darwin Nunez forced a mistake from Sheffield United keeper to give Liverpool the lead in the 17th minute but Conor Bradley's own goal in the 58th minute gave the Reds everything to fight for. Mac Allister came up with a fierce long-range strike in the 76th minute before Cody Gakpo put the game to bed in the 90th minute.

Following the game, Klopp singled out Mac Allister for praise. He said, as quoted by Football 365:

“He is a really good player, in the first half he was playing six but we knew we could move him slightly higher. Then he scores this kind of goal, the two biggest screamers of the season have come from him. Then the free-kick directly after – absolutely insane, what a player.”

Mac Allister has been in a scintillating run of form particularly since the turn of the year. The Argentina international has three goals and four assists to his name in his last six league games and boasts a tally of six goals and seven assists in 36 appearances across the season.

Liverpool star moves to Spain to regain fitness under his personal physio: Reports

Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara has reportedly travelled to his homeland Spain to work with his personal physio following his injury struggles. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder has made just one appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side this season which was a five-minute cameo off the bench against Arsenal.

The Spain international suffered a hip injury in April, 2023 and made his comeback in February, 2024. However, he suffered a muscle injury immediately upon his return and is now expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Thiago's current deal at Liverpool expires this summer and the 32-year-old looks set to have made his last appearance for the Reds. He has only made 98 appearances for the Merseyside giants since his move from Bayern Munich in 2020 and has scored thrice while producing six assists.

Poll : Will Liverpool win the league this season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion