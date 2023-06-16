Arsenal likely to beat Chelsea to sign relegated Premier League star - Reports 

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia ahead of Chelsea, according to The Independent.

The outlet reports that the Gunners have prioritized making West Ham United's Declan Rice and Lavia their new midfielders for the 2023–24 campaign. Mikel Arteta's side will face competition from Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United for the relegated Premier League star's services.

However, Arsenal are reportedly the Belgian international's most likely destination, despite the club not being in the advanced stages of negotiations with the player yet.

The Gunners are looking to reinforce their midfield department after Granit Xhaka reached an agreement to join Bayer Leverkusen. The North London outfit is waiting to sign Declan Rice before sanctioning the Swiss international's departure, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

While the West Ham United skipper remains their priority target, the Gunners have been linked with the likes of Lavia, Moises Caicedo, and Chelsea star Mason Mount. It remains to be seen how Arsenal will strengthen their midfield and whether they can challenge for the Premier League title next season again.

Meanwhile, the Blues seem to be in the midst of yet another major squad revamp ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's arrival. They look set to part ways with Mount after failing to sign a new deal with the player, whose contract expires in 2024.

The West London outfit also has Rice and Caicedo on their radar. Fabrizio Romano reports that the club has advanced in talks with the Brighton star.

Arsenal have pulled out of the race to sign Caicedo as they focus their sights on Chelsea's Kai Havertz, according to Metro.

The outlet reports that the Ecuador international wanted to move to the Emirates and had agreed personal terms with the Gunners as well. However, he now prefers a move to Stamford Bridge.

With the club now understood to be in advanced talks with Caicedo, a Chelsea transfer seems highly likely. The West London side values Havertz at £70 million. However, Arsenal are unwilling to match their London rivals' valuation for the player, according to The Times.

The two outfits have conducted successful business in the past. Former Blues vice captain Jorginho joined Mikel Arteta's side in the January transfer window for £12 million. It remains to be seen whether the German international will join the Gunners.

