Arsenal new signing Kai Havertz reacts as Mason Mount releases farewell message to confirm he's leaving Chelsea

Mason Mount recently took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt video as he bid farewell to Chelsea fans. His former teammate at Stamford Bridge, Kai Havertz, reacted to the message after completing his move to one of Chelsea's Premier League rivals, Arsenal.

Mount shared an emotional message, as he is now close to becoming a Manchester United player. The 24-year-old said:

"Given the speculation over the last six months, this may not come as a surprise to you but it doesn't make it any easier to tell you that I've made the decision to leave Chelsea. I feel you deserve more than just a written statement. So wanted to tell you directly how grateful I've been for all of your support over the last 18 years."

The Red Devils were required to pay Chelsea £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons to bring Mount to Old Trafford. After posting the message, the Gunners' first summer signing, Kai Havertz, reacted with multiple sad emojis.

Thanking the staff, coaches, and players he worked with, Mount added:

"I want to say thank you to the academy for being so influential to me from a young age. The managers I've worked under, the backroom staff, all of my team mates over the years who have become my brothers, and most importantly you guys."

Declan Rice set to complete medical this week as he nears a move to Arsenal

England v North Macedonia: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday, July 5, that Arsenal have reached an agreement with West Ham United for the sale of Declan Rice. The Gunners will pay £100 million plus £5 million in add-ons, which makes Rice the most expensive signing in Arsenal's history.

According to Romano, medicals for the player will take place this week, and the 24-year-old midfielder will soon wear the classic red and white. Should things go smoothly from here, the North London outfit will secure the services of their primary target of the summer transfer window.

The England international led the Hammers to the Europa Conference League title last season, marking their first major trophy since 1980. Rice made 245 appearances for West Ham's senior men's team, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists across all competitions.

