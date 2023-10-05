Arsenal superstar admits it was 'really painful' to watch the Gunners miss out on the PL title to Manchester City last season

Arsenal defender William Saliba has talked about their failure to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title last season.

The Gunners had a fantastic last season after finishing the 2021-22 campaign in fifth place. They surprised many as they went toe-to-toe with Manchester City in hopes of winning their first league title since 2004.

Arsenal led the table for 248 days but couldn't sustain their challenge as a run of three wins from nine games saw them finish five points behind Manchester City. Their poor run came after William Saliba's injury against Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16.

In a recent interview, Saliba expressed the disappointment of not taking the title last season, saying (via Mirror):

“Of course it was really painful because I watched my team play every game, the most important of the season, and I was not able to play. Of course it hurt me. Of course I could have helped my team to maybe win the Premier League but we never know."

He also said:

"It was a good experience because we were first for all the season and at the end we finished second. Every game is so important, we try to win every game to win the league. Injuries are part of football and hopefully I won’t be injured.”

Saliba had helped Arsenal keep 11 clean sheets in 27 Premier League games last season. Post his injury, they kept just two clean sheets in nine games.

Arsenal set to host Manchester City on Sunday

The two Premier League title challengers are set to face off at the Emirates on Sunday, October 8. The Gunners have already beaten City once this season, winning on penalties in the Community Shield.

Arsenal are one of only two unbeaten teams in the Premier League this season along with Tottenham Hotspur. They have won five games and drawn two. They beat Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Everton, Manchester United, and Bournemouth and drew against Fulham and Tottenham.

Arsenal, however, come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat at RC Lens in the UEFA Champions League on October 3.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have won six league games and lost one. They beat Burnley, Newcastle United, Sheffield United, Fulham, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest. They were, however, beaten at Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

City come into the game on the back of a 3-1 win at RB Leipzig in the Champions League on October 4.

The Gunners are currently third in the table, just a point behind leaders Manchester City. Hence, the clash on Sunday, while early in the season, could be vital in the title race.